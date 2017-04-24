Zoë Foster Blake’s dress at Sunday night’s 59th TV Week Logie Awards was absurdly stunning.

The one-shoulder floral gown by Australian designer Con Ilio looked like it was only ever created to be worn by Foster Blake at this precise moment in her second pregnancy.

It was a major night for the 36-year-old, given that the TV adaptation of her book The Wrong Girl, for which she was an associate producer, was nominated for several awards. The star of the show, Jessica Marais, was even up for the Gold Logie.

Listen to Mamamia’s Logies recap. Post continues after audio…

But there was one person who didn’t care about a) her dress, or b) her big night.

His name is Sonny Blake, and he is two years old.

You see, Sonny probably isn’t allowed to watch The Wrong Girl. He’s too small. He was even banned from the set early on when the scenes became somewhat inappropriate.

In an Instagram post on Monday, alongside a photo of Foster Blake and her husband Hamish, the writer and cosmetics entrepreneur wrote that Sonny said she looked “scary” in her Logies dress.

“Even if my feet hate me today, and Sonny said I looked ‘scary,’ I had fun at the Logies last night,” she wrote.