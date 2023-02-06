'I'm shocked it still fits.' Every detail from Zoe and Benji Marshall's 'intimate' vow renewal.

Zoe and Benji Marshall have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with an "intimate" vow renewal ceremony.

"Yesterday we celebrated our love with an intimate ceremony in our backyard. 10 years of marriage!!! Since moving in to our new home, I was committed to making memories with our loved ones here. I can't express how special this day was," Zoe shared in an Instagram post.

"I had a moment where I sat in that room and truly felt how lucky we are. After the week from hell, having the people you love around you is all that matters. It felt so much sweeter last night. Beyond special to have our kids witness something so meaningful."

Benji and Zoe married in 2013. They welcomed their first child, son Fox Marshall, in 2017. Daughter Ever J Marshall came along in June 2021.

Celebrating their vow renewal over the weekend, Zoe said one of her closest friends led the ceremony, adding their vows were "funny and silly and loving".