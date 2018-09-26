pregnancy

One of your favourite, affordable fashion brands has just launched a maternity collection.

Maternity fashion can be a struggle.

Your body changes to accommodate your new arrival and as a result your boobs get bigger, your belly expands, other unexpected body parts swell and even the biggest skinny jean devotee tuns into a ‘stretchy fabrics only’ convert.

And while ASOS maternity fashion, Bump Style and the Kmarts and Targets of the world have been catering to mums-to-be, another affordable fashion heavyweight has joined the race.

Enter Zara.

The Spanish fashion conglomerate, known for their accessible take on trends, has released a range of chic and comfy where-everywhere basics and statements pieces you’ll want to wear even after you give birth.

There’s a sweater inspired by everybody’s favourite cartoon beagle, a range of maternity jeans and stretchy, ribbed dresses that guarantee all day comfort and style.

You can view the entire collection here, but these are our favourite items from the range:

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Jacquard Peanuts' Snoopy Sweater, $99.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.
Zara, Rib Knit Maternity Dress, $69.95.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Metallic Thread Maternity Dress, $69.95.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Maternity Cardigan with Metallic Thread, $99
Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.
Zara, Knit Dress in Bluish, $69.95.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Premium Maternity Corduroy Dungarees, $99.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.
Zara, Snakeskin Print Shirt Dress, $99.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Maternity Slogan T-Shirt, $29.95.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Premium Maternity Skinny Jeans in Black, $99. Also comes in Blue.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Premium New Straight Maternity Jeans, $99.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.

Zara, Oversized Patchwork Shirt, $69.95.

Zara maternity clothes
Image: Zara.
Zara, Premium Maternity Jogging Trousers, $99.

Do you have any go-to maternity fashion hacks? Tell us in a comment below.

