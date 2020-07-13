There's a wild rumour that Zac Efron will appear on I'm a Celeb Australia, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Everything we know about the wild rumour that Zac Efron will appear on I'm A Celeb.

﻿Zac Efron ﻿has been making headlines here in Australia lately, after he was seen hanging around in Northern NSW earlier this month. ﻿

And now there's a wild new rumour going around that the American actor may be leaving his new Byron Bay lifestyle behind to rough it on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Yep, it seems... unlikely. But we can still dream.

According to New Idea, Channel 10 has reportedly offered the 32-year-old $1.5million to appear in the upcoming season, which is believed to start filming early next year.

"Channel 10 are saving a fortune filming in Australia [instead of South Africa] and can now afford some bigger names," a source supposedly told the publication.

"Zac is the number one and most-wanted participant." ﻿

It wouldn't be the first time Efron has appeared on reality TV, having recently filmed TV series Killing Zac Efron, where he explored the jungle of Papua New Guinea.

But before we get too excited, nothing has officially been confirmed at this stage (as much as we would like it to be true).

I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out Of Here! is expected to begin production in January.