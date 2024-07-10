Don’t hate Zac Efron, hate the game.

Zac Efron's beautiful face is the hill many millennials will die on.

Whether you were first introduced to the Hollywood heartthrob in the form of High School Musical's Troy Bolton or were drawn in later in the game by his dreamy portrayal of Logan in the Nicholas Sparks' classic The Lucky One, it is a truth universally acknowledged that most girls, gays and theys of a certain age have had an Efron-induced sexual awakening at some stage.

Watch: Zac Efron and Zendaya on filming The Greatest Showman. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We're invested. We're protective of him — maybe even overly so.

We love that he bought a little bush retreat in Australia to see out the pandemic.

It is perhaps for all of these reasons that any mention of Zac Efron's jaw online will elicit the kind of vicious comment-section kick-offs usually reserved for conversations about topics such as politics. Think: 50 per cent of us riding into battle on the questionable horse that is Efron's 'jaw accident' explanation (more on that in a minute), and the other 50 per cent deriding him as being a vain liar who has "ruined" his looks through unnecessary cosmetic surgery.