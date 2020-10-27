Did Zac Efron just propose to his Byron Bay girlfriend? And more in Celeb in 5.

1. Hold up, did Zac Efron just propose to his Byron Bay girlfriend?

We're sorry to tell our teenage selves this, but it seems the title of Mrs Zac Efron could soon be taken.

According to Woman's Day, the American actor reportedly popped the question to his Byron Bay girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, at the birthday party she threw for him earlier this month.

"He gave it to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic," the source supposedly told the publication.

"Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement."

But before we get too upset, neither Efron nor Valladares have confirmed the news. So at this stage, it's still very much a rumour.





According to The Daily Telegraph, a bunch of celebs were invited to the party including Chris and Liam Hemsworth and Kyle Sandilands and his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.

"He absolutely loves Australia, he's in love with this girl – Vanessa," Kyle later explained on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

"They're lovely, beautiful couple, they do everything together, just very sweet and lovely."

It looks like we'll have to wait and see if the rumours are true. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯