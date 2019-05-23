Grace Coddington hired Yvonne to be her assistant. Then Yvonne stole over $50,000 from her.

Yvonne Bannigan always wanted to work in fashion.

Originally from Dublin, she studied at the London College of Fashion before moving to New York City to pursue her dream career.

After a year of interning at Zac Posen and ELLE, the Irish ex-pat landed a job working for Vogue’s legendary creative director-at-large, Grace Coddington.

Bannigan worked as Coddington’s assistant for two years from 2016 until 2018. During that time she appeared on a Teen Vogue spread with her now former boss.

The 26-year-old’s burgeoning fashion career came to an abrupt halt last year when Coddington noticed some strange transactions on her credit card and confronted her assistant.

According to The Cut, Bannigan denied having any involvement in the theft but was later charged with stealing $53,564 from Coddington.

It was alleged that Bannigan had purchased items for herself using several of Coddington’s credit cards. She also stole items from Coddington, sold them online, and pocketed the profits.

The fashion assistant was charged with five counts of grand larceny, which is defined as the theft of over $1000 under US law.

At her trial, Bannigan claimed the whole thing was just a big misunderstanding.

On Wednesday, Bannigan attended her sentencing hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court, dressed in a black and white polka dot dress.

She received three years probation for her crimes. She has already completed 15 days of community service under her plea deal.