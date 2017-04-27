Once upon a time, Sophie Monk ripped into Yumi Stynes on national TV.

Cast your minds back to the early 2000s.

Ugg boots were an outdoor footwear, pleated denim skirts were hanging from hips across Australia, and butterfly clips were still a must-have item.

The music scene was split in two. There were rock dogs and pop stars. Everyone knew their place.

And then along came Sophie Monk, fresh from Bardot, ready to drop her seminal solo project Calendar Girl and, seemingly against all odds, with a part-time hosting gig at Channel V.

At the time, Yumi Stynes was "top dog" at the youth channel, a music reporter with exactly no time for fluff... until Monk made her eat her words.

Speaking on her KIIS FM radio show this afternoon, the 41-year-old reminisced about the time the pop princess gave her a serve on air, and why her majesty Monk is going to be the best Bachelorette in Australian television history.

(Post continues after snippet...)

"I've had a few people who are a bit torn about her position as the Bachelorette and I wanted to tell you a story that will help sell the idea," Stynes told her 3pm Pickup co-host Monty Dimond on Thursday.

"Fast forward to 2003 (or backwards) and Sophie, being sort of like the most charismatic of all the Popstars girls and probably the most famous at the time, too, she released a solo album called Calendar Girl.

"One of my jobs at Channel V was to review new music ... and previous to Sophie turning up I had reviewed her single 'Inside Outside'.