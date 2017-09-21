Yumi Stynes has had a problem with alcohol for 27 years.

Radio presenter Yumi Stynes has opened up about her 27-year battle with alcoholism in a candid essay printed in the Sydney Morning Herald.
In Thursday’s paper, the 42-year-old writes she began drinking at 12 years old – seriously at 15 – and has been heavily impacted by her habit ever since.
The mum-of-four says as a teen, she had drunk almost every weekend.
“Sometimes I was very funny. Sometimes I was extremely fun. But oftentimes I was hammered, that messy girl at the party, the slurring idiot,” she writes.