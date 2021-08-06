"It's the nicest place I've ever lived." Youth homelessness doesn't always look how you think.

Courtney lives in a lovely little bedsit in a converted police station on the NSW South Coast.

All the furniture was new when she moved in more than four years ago and to her, it's kind of perfect.

There's a communal living room and a computer room just down the hall and no stairs, which is a non-negotiable for the 24-year-old who lives with a disability.

But despite having a roof over her head, and a bookshelf in her living room, Courtney is technically homeless.

As she tells Mamamia, "being homeless is having a lack of a stable home address. You don't have to be living on the streets without a roof over your head."

She did live like that too, however.

Due to a family breakdown as she was finishing highschool, Courtney found herself without anywhere to live at the age of 18.

For more than a year, she slept either in the little red Toyota Corolla her nanna bought her when she got her licence, or on friends' couches.

"I think there's a lot of stigma attached to family conflict and homelessness. I wouldn't really divulge much about myself [to my friends]. It would just be in terms of 'oh yeah can I crash here tonight?' Or 'I don't feel like going home.' I didn't necessarily have to tell people about my situation to get help from them. I didn't want to make myself vulnerable or have people think 'what's wrong with you that you can't work out differences or you can't get a place of your own or you can't live independently'," she told Mamamia.

Courtney continued to couch surf until she used up all of her favours. She'd plan her meals around dinners at her mates' houses. Sometimes she'd get takeaway. Sometimes she wouldn't eat at all. Even her girlfriend didn't know how bad it was - Courtney kept it a secret.

"I just sort of shut down. It became about survival. You don't even think about your circumstances, you just have to accept it and get on with it, really. If you don't have a place to go and you have no certainty about your life, of course, there's that feeling of constant danger. You know, will the car run out of petrol? Will the locks not work this time? What if I can't keep getting youth payments? What about if I don't have enough for my next surgery?"