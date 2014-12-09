What is wrong with this picture?

Update:

In the last 24 hours, plenty of people have been having their say about the moment Yumi Stynes dared to pose for a picture with her baby.

Particularly lovely is this comment from “human headline’ Derryn Hinch, who posted this supportive comment:

“Not such a Yumi mummy. Out of the limelight, Yumi Stynes grabs the red carpet spotlight for the wrong reasons.”

Seriously.

“She was wearing only a nappy. The daughter – not Stynes. Although nothing would surprise me,” Hinch added in a post on his blog, the Human Headline.

“My main objection here is hygiene. Maybe Yumi doesn’t mind if bubba poos on her cowboy boots, but other people might object to the side spray,” he said. “And, if I seem intolerant of such public behaviour, maybe it’s because I’m sick of selfish, blinkered mothers, using public areas as toilet stops for kids.”

Stynes hit back, tweeting: “Apparently dear old Derryn Hinch is trash-talking me. I’d ask a listener what he said but I don’t know anyone that old!”

Stynes also wrote for Fairfax Media of her shocked reaction to the nasty media coverage of her red-carpet appearance.

“Looking at that photo of my daughter and I now, I could cry. I want to warn us not to look so innocent! Someone is going to kick us! But there we are, frozen in happy obliviousness, snap, snap, snap,” she wrote.

She added: “I’m not in possession of the required sh— to give to defend my decision to dress my daughter in nothing but a nappy. She’s a BABY. If we have reached a point where that’s an issue then we truly have all gone mad! It’s a non-story and I’m sorry that it reached the news, the talk shows, the papers.”

Stynes also wrote of the nature of online outrage, which she describes as creating “a delightful cocktail of anger and righteousness that gives the beholder permission to spew poison, insults and hate at whomever has provoked the outrage”.

“If you ever feel outrage at something you see online, I suggest you look twice,” she added. “You’re usually being played. And watch how far that outrage goes: sometimes the behavior of the outraged is far worse than that which provoked it.”

Previously, Mamamia wrote…

In case you missed it, on Sunday morning, Yumi stepped off a hot Sydney street with her young baby in her arms and posed for this photo:



Yumi Stynes and her baby Mercy at the Paddington premiere in Sydney on Sunday.

According to a column in News Limited papers, it was a huuuuuuge mistake, fashion-wise and otherwise.

Take a look:

THERE was only one fashion faux pas on the red carpet at Sydney’s Paddington Bear premiere yesterday and it wasn’t a celebrity revealing a little too much. It was a baby wearing nothing but a nappy…

Yes. We are critiquing the fashion “choices” of a six-month-old baby.

The story went on to label the moment “weird” and call into question not only little Mercy‘s nappy-smile combo, but Yumi’s parenting skills.