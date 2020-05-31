'I'm married. But my first boyfriend was the purest, most beautiful love of my life.'

It was the summer of 2007 and orientation week at the university campus I’d moved to a few days prior. I was pottering about in my dorm, putting posters up or whatever you did to your dorm in 2007, when a boy walked past.

I didn’t see him, but he saw me and he later told me that he ‘knew there would be something’ when he saw my blonde head bobbing around to one of his favourite songs.

I was later told there was a ‘hot guy’ on campus. We were a few days into o-week and although I was single, I was still pretty shy.

I agreed that he was pretty hot but was a bit nervous about trying to talk to him. Given his new rep, I knew he’d be inundated with offers from frisky freshers.

I mustered up the (Dutch) courage to chat to him that first night at a mixer and we chatted all night, ignoring everyone else around us giving us knowing eyes.

We ran into each other the next day and continued to talk non-stop, so after getting a bit tipsy at a hazing ritual in the afternoon, I made the first move when I ran into him later, leaning in for a kiss.

And that was it. No games, no drama, no questions – we were a couple.

After that first night, we slept in a single bed in my dorm for the first year. In the second year, we asked for adjoining dorm rooms and pushed the single beds together (how we slept in a single bed for a year is beyond me) and in the third year, we moved into our very own flat.

Loving each other was as easy as breathing.

We didn’t fight, we didn’t hurt each, and we never questioned being together forever (until we did question that, but you know what I mean.)

I didn’t even have proper friends for the first year or so and honestly didn’t really care. He was the only person I wanted to hang out with and we never got sick of each other, staying up all night in our single bed, chatting about anything and everything.

We were together for a few more years after we finished university but have since gone on to marry other people.

That said, I still feel such a sense of nostalgia when I think of him.

We made the right decision not being together for sure (we’d actually be TERRIBLE together now) and as mentioned, we’re both super in love with our spouses.