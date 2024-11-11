'Your body, my choice.' The chilling phrase young men are using to destroy women.

"Your body, my choice."

It's a chilling take on a once-empowering slogan for women's reproductive rights that seems like something straight from The Handmaid's Tale.

Yet, the co-opted phrase is being chanted by boys to girls at schools across the United States. College students are proudly yelling it at female peers. Others are walking across campus with messages stating "women are property" scrawled on signs.

Online paints an even darker picture. Social media is rife with deeply misogynistic comments, as trolls tell women they "have no rights now".

This is a confronting reflection of Donald Trump's America.

If only we could have predicted this, right?

Watch: Woman reacts to Nick Fuentes viral monologue. Post continues below.





Trump's campaign honed in on young men, as the Republican rubbed shoulders with popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

And it worked. Men aged 18-44 were a crucial pillar of support for Trump, voting for him over Kamala Harris 52 per cent to 46, according to AP exit polls.

It was at odds with their women counterparts, who voted in support of Harris at 55 to Trump's 43 per cent.