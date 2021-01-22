At 10, Armarjeet Sada was the world's youngest serial killer. No one knows where he is.

As far as serial killers go, Amarjeet Sada is the world’s youngest, and probably one of the most efficient — and heinous — killing three children between 2006 and 2007.

By the time he was 10, Sada had murdered three children in the span of twelve months; and one of them was his baby sister.

Little is publicly known about the young boy born in 1998, from the relatively small farming town of Begusarai in the state of Bihar, India. Much about him was suppressed in court because of his age.

We do know that Sada’s father was a labourer, the family were regarded as impoverished and none had consistently attended school.

Watch: Our top five true crime documentaries. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And that, for some reason, the boy was motivated to beat his six-year-old cousin and eight-month-old sister to death in 2006, and in 2007, Kushboo, a six-month-old baby.

According to The Sun, Sada’s uncle revealed the family were aware of the first two crimes but kept them private as "family matters" to protect Sada.

But they could no longer hide his heinous actions and protect him from the consequences after he murdered the infant Kushboo.

The baby’s mother, Chunchun Devi, told police she left her baby in care, sleeping, at a local primary school in 2007. When she returned, Kushboo was missing.

Not long after that, Sada — a neighbour of the Devi family — faced allegations by those in his community. They knew he had a ‘dark streak’ and had previously suspected him in the deaths of the other children in his family. The villagers were responsible for calling the police to speak to Sada, but authorities initially didn’t believe that such a young child could know anything about a missing baby.