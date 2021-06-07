The youngest daughter of the Biloela family has been medically evacuated to Perth.

- With AAP.

The youngest daughter of the Biloela family is being medically evacuated to Perth with a suspected blood infection. The family have been held in detention on Christmas Island since 2019.

Tharnicaa Murugappan (who is three years old) is flying with her mother Priya, the family and refugee advocates said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

They say Tharnicaa has been unwell since May 25 and might have septicaemia - a serious blood infection.

"I am feeling very scared and worried for my little girl," Priya said in a media statement.

"She has been sick for many days, it took a long time for her to get to the hospital.

"She is already asking for her papa, it is going to be very hard being away from her Dad and sister. It is very hard for our family to be separated when our daughter is sick."

Tharnicaa had been feeling unwell for 10 days with vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, and a temperature of more than 40 degrees.

Priya says International Health and Medical Services (IHMS), who administer health services in detention centres, distributed Panadol and Nurofen to Tharnicaa and handed Priya a piece of paper that explained common flu symptoms.