Risk takers and "spectacular liars": How to spot a youngest born child in a crowd.

She walks into the room full of strangers and immediately she knows she will win them over.

She doesn’t strut with the overconfidence of someone trying to make up for a shortcoming, no she walks with the air of someone who has been doing this her whole life, someone for who winning over crowds is in her DNA. Who is she? She is the youngest child of three.

Yes today, we’re going on a last born hunt, outlining the ways in which you can easily spot and respond to someone whose place in the sibling line-up has given them some interesting traits to make up for the fact that they aren’t the holy firstborn, golden, wonder child who so enraptured their parents on arrival.

Nor are they the troubled middle child who, until you came along, were the coveted baby and so spent the rest of their lives plotting revenge on the smaller one who dethroned them.

No, the last born sibling is the one who has the benefit of having one, maybe two that went before them, and who have well and truly broken in the parents. No longer are Mum and/or Dad concerned about what you put in your mouth or if you wandered off for a bit or even if you went to bed on time. As long as someone fed you and you weren’t bleeding and/or screaming, you were essentially fine.

To make up for this lack of parental interest in your wellbeing you command attention through the only avenue left available to you… performance.

Yes, the youngest child isn’t generally considered to be the smartest (that’s reserved for that super being that is the oldest), they aren’t even normally the strongest but they are the most charming.

Take a glance around your friendship group. Can you see a comedian, an actor, a journalist? Do they work in sales or advertising? Then congratulations, it’s very likely that there’s a youngest child in your midst.