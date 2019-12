Not since Sex and The City has a TV show delivered such great style inspiration as Younger does.

Yes, there’s been a character or two who we’ve wanted to swap wardrobes with (Nina from Offspring, anyone?) but Younger goes one step further, with four equally strong and stylish female figures at its forefront.

Here’s to the strong women we love. Happy #InternationalWomensDay #youngertv A post shared by Younger (@youngertv) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

There’s Liza Miller, the 40-something mother pretending to be in her twenties again to revive her career who, let’s be honest, now dresses better than most real twenty-somethings.