Where the cast of Young Talent Time are now, 50 years later.

Before the days of Australian Idol and The Voice, Aussies were obsessed with a very different music show; Young Talent Time.

The much-loved Aussie series beamed into lounge rooms from 1971 and 1988, and was hosted and co-produced by Johnny Young.

Throughout its 17 year run, the show helped kick-start the careers of talented Aussies Tina Arena, Dannii Minogue, Asher Keddie and more.

50 years on, Johnny Young told TV Tonight, "Young Talent Time stands alone".

"Nobody else has done it. Everybody loves the memory of it, and everybody loves the feeling of it."

As the show marked its 50th anniversary with a pay-per-view reunion special on Saturday, we decided to look at what some of our favorite members are doing now.

Asher Keddie

Image: Ten/Getty.

These days, many of us will no doubt recognise Asher Keddie from her starring role in the hit TV series Offspring, which won her a Gold Logie for Most Popular Actress in 2013.

But long before she played Dr Nina Proudman, she was bursting onto your screens singing Irene Cara's 'Fame' on Young Talent Time at just nine years old.

Since then, she's starred in TV dramas such as Love My Way, The Cry and Paper Giants and is even set to star in the upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Outside of acting, the 46-year-old is married to artist Vincent Fantauzzo, who she tied the knot to in 2014 following her divorce from musician and actor Jay Bowen.