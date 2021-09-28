Inside Australia's child star factory: What we learned when we made a podcast about Young Talent Time.

Fifty years ago, Young Talent Time hit our TV screens for the very first time.

Within just weeks, the show was such a success that host Johnny Young and the cast were signed to a four-year contract.

At first, the variety program was seen as something to run against the football on a Saturday night. But before long, it became a staple in households across the country. It was a TV juggernaut.

Young Talent Time was the launching pad for dozens of careers in the entertainment industry, with some cast members going on to become some of Australia’s most famous entertainers and a few even having international success.

On the latest season of Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories, we delved into the story behind Australia's child star factory, interviewing host Johnny Young and the cast to find out everything there is to know about Young Talent Time.

As a researcher on the series, here are five things we learned when we made a podcast about Young Talent Time:

1. There were only three ways to become a cast member.

Young Talent Time was a show by kids for kids. This meant that when cast members turned 16 and had to leave the show or left to pursue other opportunities, there was a spot to fill.

Here's how the show was cast:

1. The weekly competition segment.

Some of the cast were spotted through the weekly competition segment on the show.

Speaking to the host of Extraordinary Stories, Emma Gillespie, YTT cast member Nicole Cooper shared that was how she got her start on the show.

"When I was a contestant and won my heat, Sally Boyden announced she was leaving, and ABBA was the big thing. I had long blonde hair and I think I was fresh in their mind," she said.