An 11yo from Tamworth delivered her own sister before the school day began.

An 11-year-old, and the eldest of five children has just delivered her little sister hours before heading off to class for the day.

Cailtin Burke delivered her baby sister by herself when her mum’s waters broke at their home in Dordon.

The young girl from Tamworth, UK was guided by ambulance officers over the phone who told her how to deliver the baby. She was even instructed on how to unravel the chord from around the baby’s neck.

She calmly delivered her baby sister, Elsa-Monet and laid her in her mum, Tara Knightley’s arms.

Not long after the delivery, Burke went to school and attended classes, like it was just another normal day.

Tara's waters broke just 10 minutes after her partner left their home. It all happened very early - at about 5 am on Tuesday morning. So Caitlin took control, called the ambulance and guided her mum through the birth.

