"I was so shocked when Ricki-Lee left." Exactly what happened to the Young Divas, 14 years on.

Paulini, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Emily Williams, Kate DeAraugo… and then Jess Mauboy as a replacement for Coulter. Now that’s a lineup.

The Young Divas were not so much a girlband and as an Australian Idol supergroup.

Formed in 2006, and only ever meant to stay together for one tour, their first single, 'This Time I Know It’s For Real', hit number two in the charts.

They recorded an album, Young Divas, which went double platinum. But there were rumours of feuds between the women, Coulter sensationally quit, and then, two years after forming, the Young Divas disbanded.

Video via Network 10.

Thirteen years later, former Idol runner-up Emily Williams is still performing and releasing music, with her latest track being 'Ride With Me', with Geordie Shore’s Ricci G.

Williams remembers the Young Divas as being “such a pressure cooker, filled with all the talent and all the emotions”.

“I honestly believe that any time you put a group of strong women in a close-knit situation for long periods of time, emotions are going to spill over about one thing or another,” she tells Mamamia.

“Throw in the long hours, the egos, and also everyone fighting for what they want in the line-up… you know. Also, we were so young. We really were ‘young divas’!”

Coulter quit the group in 2007 to focus on her solo career.

“At the time I remember I felt so shocked that I didn't know how to feel,” Williams says. “Now, though, I know that Ricki was only doing what she thought was best, and more power to her for that! I will always love and respect her.”

Williams’ older sister Lavina, another Idol finalist, briefly filled in for Coulter – “she really saved our asses” – before Mauboy was announced as the new Young Diva.

Williams says Mauboy brought “such a fresh energy” to the group.