Aged 13, Ashley became the sole carer for her mum. She says it made their relationship "really hostile".

This post mentions depression and anxiety and may be triggering for some readers.

At 13, Ashley's life was very different to that of other teenagers.

When her mother's arthritis and bursitis suddenly became too painful to cope with, she was unable to continue working. With her depression and anxiety also reaching a peak, her mother found herself requiring immediate care.

"It was a downhill spiral really quickly," Ashley Hall told Mamamia.

Watch: How to talk to people with anxiety. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Her mother began receiving the Disability Support Pension, but with money still tight and none of her other siblings living at home, Ashley was left with no choice but to become her mother's sole carer.

It's a role that unceremoniously fell on her and one she would hold for the next five years.

"I did it because no one else was doing it. If I didn't cook dinner, we wouldn't have dinner and if I didn't clean, it didn't get done," she shared for National Carers Week.

Thrusted into adulthood at a young age, Ashley would spend three hours after school cleaning the house, going grocery shopping and making sure there was dinner on the table for herself and her mum, as well as her dog and two cats.

"I got home from school and I started to prepare for dinner and get any groceries we needed... I would also make sure the house was clean, look after the pets and then clean up after dinner."

She would also accompany her mum on errands to the doctor and chemist, which her mother depended on in the later years when she required a wheelchair.

"Because of my mum's mental illness, she stayed at home a lot, but when she did go out, I'd always have to make sure I was available, which meant as a teenager I didn't really go out much."

But besides taking her mum to her appointments, Ashley says "she didn't necessarily spend much time with me".

"Often I felt like I lived alone or I lived with a roommate, not like it was me living with my mum."