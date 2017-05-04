People with facial differences share the most absurd things people say to them in public.

It’s no secret that ABC TV’s You Can’t Ask That is one of the best shows on the telly right now.

(If this is news to you, please stop whatever you’re doing and watch an episode or 10 right this second.)

It’s powerful, confronting, honest and is smashing down barriers and stereotypes. Last night’s episode may have been the best yet.

This is an excellent and enlightening episode of #youcantaskthat @carlyfindlay – thank you for your candour. Very powerful. x — Tracey Spicer (@TraceySpicer) May 3, 2017

Congratulations @carlyfindlay and all the #YouCantAskThat crew for making Australians think twice tonight when someone looks different. — Out of Line (@outofL) May 3, 2017