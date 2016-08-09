Is this the TV show that proves how ignorant we are?

If you could ask someone anything, what would you ask?

Nothing offensive, of course. You don’t want anyone thinking you’re an asshole.

But what if your question was anonymous? Would that change things?

Listen: Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik talk about the questions you should never ask. Post continues below.

The ABC has launched a show called You Can’t Ask That that we watched, mouth agape. The show sees Australians anonymously asking their burning questions, and nothing is off limits.

“Why are you so fat?”

“Is every sexual experience an orgy?”

“Is dwarf-tossing okay?”

'Oh my god Karen, you can't just ask someone why they're white.' Source: Paramount Pictures

According to the ABC, this show is about breaking down stereotypes for members of marginalised communities. But to do that, it first gathers some of the most prejudiced and narrow-minded Australians it can find to serve up those stereotypes in a straight-to-the-point, no bullshit manner.