12 women tell us the number one tip they've learnt from the You Beauty podcast.

From a young age, looking after my skin was always something I loved doing. I remember getting Nivea samples from Girlfriend magazine and creating my own little routine from the age of 12.

I didn’t necessarily grow up in a beauty-focused home, but my mum’s cousin was a beautician and would always give me freebies whenever I would visit her salon.

Fast forward to now, and the routine I’ve created for myself has completely shifted from my Nivea sample days. I’m basically a new woman after every shower, using skincare products that I never knew even existed (ahem, niacinamide!).

And it’s all thanks to a little podcast produced by Mamamia calledYou Beauty. Across it? If you’re not listening, you’re missing out!

Since the pod launched back in 2018, I can’t begin to tell you how much I’ve learned about beauty. It has truly transformed the way I approach everything from skincare to haircare and makeup, weird and wonderful facial treatments and SO. MUCH. MORE.

Between hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren, Erin Docherty and Shazzy Hunt, and the amazing special guests that contribute every week, this daily podcast really makes beauty so much easier, because they do all the research for you.

The best part is that they recommend different types of products and treatments in all different budget ranges.

Here's the top three things I've learnt from the podcast and personally put into practice (and why you should, too!).