Peter Sutcliffe, better known as the Yorkshire Ripper, terrorised the streets of Yorkshire, England, in the 1970s.

He murdered 13 women and attempted to kill seven others, using a hammer, a screwdriver and a knife to mutilate his victims.

But throughout his reign of terror, there was another woman by Sutcliffe’s side – his wife, Sonia.

Sonia, the daughter of Czech parents, was just 16 years old when she met Sutcliffe, after defying her father’s orders and attending a disco at a local pub.

Sutcliffe was four years older. He had dropped out of school and worked in a string of menial jobs, including as a grave digger.

The pair began dating and married in 1974, a year before his first killing.

His horrific crimes only came to light in 1981 after a routine traffic stop. Sutcliffe was found to have a prostitute in his car. While police investigated his fake licence plate, they found a pile of weapons he'd discarded at the scene.

He was arrested and eventually confessed to being the serial killer the press had dubbed the 'Yorkshire Ripper'.

In an exclusive audio, obtained by the Sunday Mirror, Sutcliffe revealed the moment he told Sonia about his crimes.

He begged police not to tell her, so he could reveal the truth himself.

When she arrived at the police station, Sutcliffe said: "It's me, love. I'm the Yorkshire Ripper."