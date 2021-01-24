"Is it a vagina massage?" Every question you've ever wondered about yoni massages, answered.

There’s no doubt that massage is beneficial in many ways to both men and women. Be it for relaxation, a higher sense of spirituality, or anything in between.

So let's talk about yoni massage and how it can add a spark of electricity to the bedroom. You will also learn how this type of massage can heighten your senses, bringing you closer to the feelings of spiritual and emotional enlightenment.

If you’re looking for better sex, it’s important to build mental awareness, while also strengthening the emotional, spiritual, and physical connection between you and your partner. Yoni massage will help you achieve this.

Yoni massage can lead you to an exploration of the Kama Sutra, and different branches of tantric sex, helping to spice up your love life while also deepening your bond to each other.

What is yoni massage?

Yoni massage is a tantric practice and form of sensual massage that helps women to explore, understand, and become comfortable with their bodies. It can be done between a woman and a man or woman and woman, or even alone. Yoni is a Sanskrit word for the vagina that translates as “sacred space”.

Image: School Of Squirt Yoni massage is typically performed by a trained practitioner who focuses on sensitive areas such as the vagina, vulva, breasts, and stomach. However, a yoni massage can also be given by your partner. The woman receiving the massage focuses on breathing exercises, which help her release both mental and physical tensions. The result for the receiver is a better understanding of what brings pleasure to her body.

The benefits of yoni massage for women.

While multiple intense orgasms can be a part of yoni massage, it is not the sole focus, and there are many other benefits. Here are the main advantages of getting a yoni massage:

Overcome trauma: Studies show that women who have experienced painful periods or suffer from painful intercourse have said that it creates a sense of mental relaxation and has helped them heal from traumatic wounds.

Improve sexual relationships: Does you have a low sex drive? Do you fear intimacy? Yoni massage deepens the intimate bond between partners by creating a deeper sense of trust.

Intense orgasms: By learning what your body likes and becoming comfortable with it, you will be able to fully relax and achieve intense orgasms, or even multiple orgasms.

Chakra balancing and healing: Tantric massage proponents believe the body has seven centres of energy, which are called chakras. When these chakras become unbalanced, it can lead to ill health and other unwanted conditions. Yoni massage allows women to connect with their root chakra, which mobilises the area with positive sexual energy and helps to keep it balanced and healthy.

The seven chakras are as follows:

Crown Chakra (Top of the head): Spiritual Path. Third Eye Chakra (Centre of the forehead between the brows): Psychic awareness and abilities. Throat Chakra (Throat): Communication, self-expression. Heart Chakra (Chest): Giving and Receiving Infinite Love. Solar Plexus Chakra (Stomach): Self Power, Will Power. Sacral Chakra (Vagina/Penis): Sexual power and relationships. Root Chakra (Base of spine and pelvic Floor): Physical energy, sensual and emotional energy, physical resources, and abundance.

Quick! Listen to Overshare, Mamamia's most candid conversation, where Kelly, Flex and Lem discuss masturbation. Post continues after podcast.

How to perform a yoni massage.

While you can go to a trained yoni tantric practitioner, there are many benefits to learning this technique yourself. In the next sections, we will show you step-by-step how to give an amazing yoni massage. If you don’t have a partner, don’t worry, you can perform a yoni massage alone as well!