How an Australian man's frozen yoghurt date has ignited a fiery online debate.

They say all is fair in love and war. But no one said anything about frozen yoghurt.

All hell has broken loose on TikTok over an Australian guy telling a 'nightmare date story', which took place at a Yo-Chi.

Last month, Melbourne man Phlin Martin posted a video which has since had four million views. In his five-minute retelling of this apparently harrowing dating experience, he says he took his date to get a cup of frozen yoghurt but she… dared to grab a large cup.

"I grab the normal size cup, that's all you need, anything else — outrageous," Phlin says, describing the decision as a "glutinous amount of frozen yoghurt". His date then proceeded to heap over her yogurt all kinds of toppings. "Leave some for everyone else!" he moaned, adding that he realised he was "probably going to have to pay for this".

"I don't know if it's because I'm really poor or I'm actually just a reasonable human, but when I put my toppings on, it's really a reasonable amount. I'm not gonna put straight scoops, f**king scooping that s**t on."

Martin did pay for his date's yoghurt, but he didn't actually say that she stated this was her expectation.

He joked that when her yoghurt price was being calculated "the scale breaks in half and it comes up to like $330". Calm down, buddy.

Okay, at this point, I can see both sides.

On one hand, it is a little cheeky to get the biggest size of yoghurt and load the cup with pricey extras if you expect your date to front the bill. On the other, there was no indication that this was her expectation, plus who doesn't want to go all in on a delicious bowl of Yo-Chi? Go hard, sis! Fill that cup!