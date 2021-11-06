'Season four of Stan's Yellowstone is just days away. I couldn't be more excited.'

If someone asked me what my favourite TV show is, I would answer in a split-second. It's Yellowstone.

The US drama, which was one of the most-watched series on US cable last year, had me hooked from the very first episode.

It became the show I would talk to anyone and everyone about, and it even convinced me that I need to move to Montana, immediately.

After season three ended on a massive cliffhanger back in August 2020, I've been eagerly waiting for season four to come out.

And finally, the premiere date is here: Yellowstone returns for a two-hour special on Stan on Monday.

If you haven't seen the show or need a quick refresher, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the head of the sixth generation of the Dutton family to run Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

The show was co-created and written by Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind critically acclaimed movies Sicario and Hell or High Water, and it tells the story of shifting family alliances, crime, love and even murder.

The star-studded cast includes Josh Holloway (Lost), Luke Grimes (Fifty Shades franchise), Kelly Reilly (True Detective), Wes Bentley (American Horror Story), Cole Hauser (Rogue), and Kelsey Asbille (Wind River).

Image: Stan.