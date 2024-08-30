Everything we know about the final season of Yellowstone on Stan, including two new teaser trailers.

After a year of anticipation, it has been confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will premiere on Stan in November of this year.

The critically acclaimed Western drama series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linsonand and tells the story of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest cattle ranch in Montana. The series chronicled everything from storylines around the Broken Rock Indian reservation, disputes with land developers, shifting alliances, and unsolved murders along with plenty of romance and family drama thrown in for good measure.

So here's everything you need to know about the last season of Yellowstone before it hits our screens.

Take a look at the new teaser for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on Stan.



Which cast members are returning?

It has already been confirmed that Kevin Costner's character will not return for part two of season five, but other cast favourites are set to return to Yellowstone. Luke Grimes will return as Kayce, fan favorite Kelly Reilly will be back as Beth, Wes Bentley will return as Jamie), Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler) is set to make a comeback, Kelsey Asbille is back as Monica and Gil Birmingham returns as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, confirmed she has gone from a recurring cast member to a series regular for the remaining episodes, along with Jennifer Landon who plays Teeter and Kathryn Kelly who portrays Emily who have also become series regulars. It has also been announced that Josh Lucas will be returning as the younger version of John Dutton.