A shock death and an unlikely inheritance: 3 theories on how Stan's Yellowstone is going to end.

Eight episodes from season five of Yellowstone have aired, with more to follow after a break (the show will return with the last six episodes later in the year).

Whilst it's impossible to predict a show like Yellowstone, it certainly hasn't stopped any of us from trying.

So here are a few exciting and terrifying Yellowstone theories we definitely can (and CANNOT) get behind.

John Dutton dies.

John's life has been threatened consistently throughout all five seasons of Yellowstone, but none more so than in season three when he, Beth Dutton and Kayce Dutton were targeted in coordinated assassination attempts.

John was shot multiple times by gunmen in a moving vehicle after he stopped on the side of the road to help a mother and son fix their flat tire. He survives, but barely.

Fans believe it will finally be the patriarch's time to go at the end of season five. Not only will season five be the last we see from Yellowstone (don't worry – there are plenty of spin-offs to come), it will mean we can finally wrap up the story of John Dutton.

John Dutton in Yellowstone. Image: Stan.