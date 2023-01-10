A shock death and an unlikely inheritance: 3 theories on how Stan's Yellowstone is going to end.

For the last five years, Yellowstone has been one of the most widely watched TV shows in the world.
The series follows the complicated lives of the Dutton Family who own the Yellowstone Ranch – the largest one in Montana. The patriarch of the family is John Dutton (played by none other than Kevin Costner). He and his children follow behind five other generations who have owned and operated on the land.
The series is dramatic and filled with dark, haunting secrets that bind together even those who don't share blood with the Dutton family.
Watch the trailer for Yellowstone season 5. Post continues after video.