Yellowstone on Stan is back for a final season. Here's everything you need to know.

Get ready Yellowstone fans – the Duttons are back! Season 5 part 2 of the series has returned to Stan, and it's shaping up to be the most intense season yet.

Whether you've been glued to the drama since day one or you're just getting ready to dive into the world of Montana's wealthiest ranching family, we've got you covered.

Before you settle in for the latest in the family power struggles, let's take a trip down memory lane. From backstabbing betrayals to family feuds, we're recapping all the major moments from previous seasons so you're fully caught up and ready for the upcoming season.

Grab your hat, and let's revisit the drama that has made Yellowstone an unmissable ride.

Watch the Yellowstone on Stan Season 5 part 2 trailer. Article continues after video.



Video via Stan

Season 1.

Yellowstone Season 1 introduced us to the powerful Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. As he struggles to maintain his family's legacy, John faces constant threats from land developers, a nearby Native American reservation, and his own children.

Season 2.

John Dutton faces an escalating threat to the ranch as new players emerge. While he's long battled against Thomas Rainwater and Dan Jenkins, the Beck brothers prove to be a more insidious force. Dutton quickly realises that his two longtime rivals have unexpectedly formed an alliance to take down the Becks, a pair of powerful tycoons with deep political connections and ties to dangerous militia groups. Together, Rainwater and Jenkins pose a challenge Dutton never saw coming.