Xiaoting Wang should be going to university with her friends.

Her name was Xiaoting Wang, and she came to Australia from China to study.

Her body was found on Monday August 12th, stabbed inside the Burwood apartment that she shared with her boyfriend and another Chinese student.

She was only 21.

Police made the discovery after the body of her boyfriend, also 21, was discovered by passersby in the garden bed of their unit block earlier that day. As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, it appears he leapt to his death.

Police proceeded to find the body of Xiaoting inside the apartment, and are investigating whether the deaths are a domestic violence-related murder-suicide. They are still trying to clarify the timeline of events, but don't believe anyone else was involved.

"There are many people in Burwood and the wider Sydney community who have been affected by the death of Xiaoting," NSW Police Superintendent Christine McDonald said.

"She, like many international students, came to this country for education and opportunity, and for her life to end like this is tragic."

Sherele Moody of the Red Hearts Campaign, which is counting women and children allegedly murdered in Australia, says Xiaoting is the 55th woman killed by violence in 2024.