We can't stop looking at Mulder and Scully, rebooted and reunited.

They’re finally reopening the X-Files and look, there’s a lot to be excited about.

Since announcing the reboot in March, Fox has been teasing fans with titbits of information and tantalisingly short trailers for the new six-episode series, which will finally drop in a matter of weeks.

The X-Files: Re-Opened will again feature FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully — both a little older, wiser, but smouldering babes nonetheless.

That was about all we knew though, that is, until a 21-minute video promo appeared overnight, featuring a series of behind-the-scenes interviews with the show’s cast and crew, flashbacks and clips from the new series.

It’s effectively lifted global hype levels to Star Wars.

You can watch the whole thing here:

In the video, X-Files’ creator, Chris Carter, describes filming as “putting the band back together”.

“The people you’re going to see doing these episodes are the people who actually heaped to create the X-Files series,” he said.

“I like the idea that we’re not just doing one story or we’re not just doing standalone separate episodes,” writer Darin Morgan explains.