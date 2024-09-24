The two big problems with the Wuthering Heights cast announcement.

The Emerald Fennell adaption of Emily Brontë's novel Wuthering Heights finally has its two leading stars.

And despite this being one of the great classics of English literature, they've cast two iconic Australians.

According to a Deadline report, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will play Wuthering Heights' doomed lovers, Catherine and Heathcliff.

The book follows two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and the rocky relationship that unfolds with the Earnshaws' foster son, Heathcliff.

Robbie's production company LuckyChap will produce Fennell's latest film adaptation which will be its third collaboration with the prolific director after Saltburn (starring Elordi) and Promising Young Woman.

So far, any further details about what exactly the film adaption will look like have been kept on the down-low.

After the cast news was dropped, fans of the novel were surprised that two Aussies snagged the much-adored roles of gothic literary icons, Catherine and Heathcliff.