Spring is well and truly here. This means two main things for your beauty routine.

1. It’s time for subtle, natural makeup that lets your skin shine through, and;

2. It’s time to pop on your SPF with abundant enthusiasm.

The new Wotnot Naturals hybrid product helps you achieve both those things, and a cheeky handful of other skincare benefits too. When a new all-in-one beauty product hits the market, we sure as heck love to see it (the Mamamia team adores a savey), and we MUST know what it's all about before we get our hands on it.

It's their Wotnot Naturals SPF40 Natural Face Sunscreen, BB Cream and Mineral Makeup, and it's absolutely worth the long title.

It's a multi-tasking badass, and also Australia’s first natural face sunscreen and true mineral makeup foundation hybrid.

Oooh, did we mention that it’s made for sensitive skin too? You are SEEN, sensitive queens!

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from this one-step wonder. Firstly, it has a flawless matte primer, ready to prep and nourish your skin, without that dreaded oily look.

Then, it has a SPF40 shield using Zinc oxide that protects against UV-B and ageing UV-A rays.

Next up, it contains a vegan anti-aging collagen serum that’s clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles (which is great because we know that UV-rays can age our skin).

Lastly, it offers flawless coverage with mineral makeup while also being natural and lightweight. So the dream combination, really.

To sweeten the deal: it’s $29.99 which is super affordable for such a multi-functional product. It’s also toxin-free, paraben and sulphate free, and has certified organic ingredients like jojoba and aloe vera.



Okay, if this product had a LinkedIn we would think it was frankly showing off now. You’re very talented and useful, and if we were hiring a CEO of multitasking, we’d absolutely pick you.

To put it to the ultimate test, we asked 100 of our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to trial the Wotnot Naturals sunscreen, BB cream and mineral makeup hybrid, and report back to us.

Here's exactly what they said.

Megan, 31: "It protects my sun-sensitive skin perfectly."

