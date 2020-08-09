"It's about cheating." 19 people share the most inappropriate wedding song they've heard.

Choosing a wedding song is no simple task.

While some couples opt for a timeless love song to walk down the aisle to, others might choose a more personal song that reminds them of their relationship.

But sometimes, there are song choices that are a little more... questionable.

Whether the couple haven't paid close attention to the lyrics or have inferred an entirely different meaning from the song, there are a bunch of songs out there that probably aren't the best choice for wedding ceremonies and first dances.

Watch: Things people never say at weddings. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So we asked the Mamamia community to share the most inappropriate wedding song they've ever heard.

Here's what they had to say:

1. "At a wedding a friend attended, the couple did their first dance to 'Better Man' by Pearl Jam. I don’t think they really listened to the words of the song, such as 'she lies and says she still loves him, she can’t find a better man'. Probably not the best song to pick."

2. "A friend sung 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' at her reception. It was an inside joke, but I still thought 'once upon a time we were falling in love, now we’re only falling apart' wasn’t the best lyric to be singing directly to your freshly minted husband."

3. "A popular (and beautiful) song I’ve heard at many weddings is 'Dance Me to the End of Love' by Leonard Cohen. It was actually inspired by the Holocaust."

4. "My best friend's song as she walked down the aisle was Nirvana’s 'Come As You Are'. They thought it captured their essence as they were both coming to the marriage as their true selves (which is lovely) but... 'no I don’t have a gun, no I don’t have a gun, no I don’t have a gun'."

5. "For my first marriage we had 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' covered by Life of Agony... I didn't want it, my then fiancé did. Of course, I relented... ugh, and it was a totally weird first dance."

6. "'November Rain' by Guns N' Roses. The bride dies!"

7. "Our song was 'Gold Digger'. My husband's 13 years older than me and in a better job and the joke was that I was in it for the money."