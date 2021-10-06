"Sleep when they sleep." 13 mums on the worst parenting advice they've ever received.

Recently I saw a meme doing the rounds about parenting advice.
It read:
ME: I have three small kids so preparing a healthy breakfast can be a challenge.
FRIEND: You should meal prep at night to make things easier.
ME: I guess I should have mentioned that the kids live here at night too.
I can laugh now because as a mum to teenagers, people generally give less advice.
But when I had three children under four years old, people certainly gave me my fair share of unsolicited (and often unrealistic) parenting advice.