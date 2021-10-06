"Sleep when they sleep." 13 mums on the worst parenting advice they've ever received.

These are my top five favourites:

1. "Sleep when they sleep."

This sounds great in theory and it's probably solid advice for some. But I found that while I was "sleeping", the mountain of washing was piling up. Plus, my twins got themselves on opposite schedules, so one was ALWAYS awake, plus I had a toddler to deal with. On top of that, no-one actually offered to come and do any of the jobs that piled up while I was sleeping.

2. "A mother can always tell her twins apart."

Once again, this is perfectly friendly advice for most people. But I'll be honest, my twin daughters are 16 years old, and I still can’t tell who’s who if they are dressed in the same outfit.

3. "Craft is fun."

Um, no. Never. Glitter is the herpes of the craft world, and was banned from my house.

4. "Don’t adjust your life for your kids."

Look, I tried it, but sadly going to nightclubs or concerts with a baby is frowned upon, so I really needed to make some big changes.

5. "Don’t make two or more meals."

I typically agree with this advice, especially for big kids. However, when they were little and lived on sausages, mash, carrots and broccoli and ate dinner at 5pm, I got to the point where if I ate another sausage, I would vomit. So I fed the kids and got them into bed and then worried about mum and dad's dinner later.

I was sure that there would be more examples of unsolicited parenting advice, so I asked around.

Here are 12 mums on the worst parenting advice they've ever received:

Emma

"When you work part-time and they say, 'Enjoy your day off', as though you are going to spend the day at the beach. I am still working... only this work is paid in love."

Rhi

"Make sure you sleep a lot when you’re pregnant. You won’t be getting much once the baby is here."

Ebony

"'It gets easier.' I am a mum to three tween and teen boys. It's just a different type of hard now."

Megan

"'Lower your standards.' Sure, but you still need to eat, not catch hygiene related diseases, and wear clothes, right? How low should I be going here?"

Ruth

"'Just reach out for help if you need it.' I was never too proud or embarrassed to ask for help, but nobody wanted to take my screaming child."

Kate

"'It takes a village.' Where exactly are these villagers? They were nowhere to be found unless I paid for the help."

Fiona

"Babies sleep when they are tired; they don’t need a nap schedule."