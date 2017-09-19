The 10 worst TripAdvisor hotel reviews that are so bad, they're good.

Forget watching a comedy show – if you want a laugh just head to Trip Advisor.

As well as being an essential travel planning tool, the travel review site also filled with absolute gold.

The best reviews? The ones that rate the establishments ‘poor’ or ‘terrible’. Case in point…

1. “There was poo in the kettle….”

“Do not stay in this absolute dump of a hotel and I use the term ‘hotel’ very loosely,” wrote one reviewer in 2011.

“I cannot convey strongly enough how disgusting this place is blood stained headboards that have clearly been up since the world war (the first one), rude staff, windows that won’t close, no hot water, broken furniture, dirty utensils, broken light fixings and actual poo in the kettle.

“Pretty sure I’m going to end up with some sort of rash/disease due to sanitation conditions similar to those of a homeless crack head. In summary, this place is a complete hole.”

You heard the man.

While no-one wants to end up in a “hotel” like that, there’s no denying the experience is hilarious to hear about – providing it doesn’t happen to you.

Here are some of other so bad they’re good (really good) worst hotel reviews from the site.

2. When even the owner hates being there.

“The owner kept trying to sell me the hotel and asked if I knew anyone in England who would buy it,” one reviewer wrote.

3. “I found a cat’s paw in my pillow case”.

“This is by far the worst place I’ve stayed in. I found a cats paw in my pillow case. Also had chest of drawers with no drawers in them, a cupboard with no back, a double bed the size of a hammock made of concrete,” wrote one disgruntled traveller.

“Communal toilets with no locks. Our neighbour lived in it had TV on all day and nite [sic] and didn’t close the door. It should be named Alcatraz.”