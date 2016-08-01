Hotel workers reveal the absolute worst things guests have left behind.

Hotel stays are often remembered by the items you took: The little shampoo, the toothbrush, the blanket if you have questionable morals (and room in your suitcase).

But for those who work there, the memory of guests is marked not by what they’ve taken but by what they’ve left behind.

A community of hotel workers have come together to reveal the disturbing, disorientating and downright dirty things guests have left behind.

The discussion took place on online forum Reddit after one user asked:

“Hotel maids of Reddit, what was the most disturbing thing you found while cleaning out a room?”

Nailing It

"Ex-maid for a Super 8 in a shitty town in rural Nevada. I found all kinds of weird stuff but the thing that takes the cake was the entire toenail of someone's big toe. Found it in the bathtub. I almost vomited."

"Side table drawer full of nail clippings. Like they were saving them."

A Dark Day

"We had to clean a room covered in shit. Human poo. On the bed, on the towels. Everywhere but the toilet."

"Vomit in the tub, in and around the toilet and... here's the good part... ceiling. There was vomit on the ceiling."

"One family had a teenage daughter who had the flu, and she had vomited all over the bathroom floor. They didn't clean it up because they knew I was coming the next day."