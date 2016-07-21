Nine doctors share the most ridiculous patient self-diagnoses they've heard.

Typing your health symptoms into Google is a one-way ticket to Panic Town.

One minute you’re mildly perturbed by your tingling fingertips; the next, you’re coming to terms with the fact you have some form of rare cancer. Even though you probably don’t.

Deep down we all know self-diagnosing is an unwise (not to mention rather risky) exercise, but that hasn’t stopped some people from marching into the nearest doctor’s surgery and telling their GP what’s what.

"So, I googled my symptoms, and it's definitely life-threatening." (Image: iStock)

In a recent Reddit thread, doctors (and a few sheepish patients) have shared their most outrageous self-diagnosis experiences.

1. It's a... food baby.

"Had a patient come in once due to weight gain that she thought was due to being pregnant. Made sense, except she'd taken more than half a dozen pregnancy tests and they were all negative. She was convinced she was pregnant though, and wanted me to check. I tell her, 'OK I'll do a blood test, since we can detect pregnancy earlier with that,' and she refuses. Says that she just wants to pee on the stick in front of me and have me read it. So I say sure, and lo and behold, it's negative," one doctor wrote.

You can see where this is going, can't you?

"Little more questioning, and it turns out she'd been eating literally nothing but chicken wings for weeks. When I asked her why in the world she would do that, she replied that she just really liked chicken wings."

Well, that's reasonable.

