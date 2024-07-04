What happened between Rachel and Janie? The chilling true story behind Netflix's Worst Roommate Ever.

The Netflix true crime series Worst Roommate Ever has captivated audiences with its second season, delving into the disturbing case of Janie Lynn Ridd.

The season premiere, titled 'My BFF Tried to Kill Me', tells of the twisted relationship between Janie and her best friend of 25 years, Rachel.

Janie and Rachel met in 1995 in Utah when Rachel was 22 and Janie was 26 — they quickly became close friends. Their bond deepened over the years, leading them to become (you guessed it) roommates.

Over the years Rachel, a former paramedic, faced numerous health challenges, including a debilitating back injury. During these vulnerable times, Janie assumed the role of caregiver, especially when Rachel was pregnant with her son, Ryder, and after he was born.

"For the first time in our friendship, Janie had 100 per cent control over me because I didn't have a job, I was pregnant, I had a back injury, and I was in so much pain, I needed her," Rachel said in the docuseries.

Ryder has autism and is conversationally nonverbal so to ensure her son was taken care of, Rachel listed Janie as Ryder's guardian on her will and took out a large life insurance policy.

But Janie's relationship with Rachel's son took a worrying turn, as Janie let people believe at Ryder's school that she was his mother.

That was when Rachel received a letter to say Janie was suing her for custody of Ryder. Janie claimed Rachel was addicted to opiates, and was unable to take care of her own son — a complete fabrication. Although Rachel had been taking painkillers after her operation (a fact Janie left out of her filing), she was never addicted.