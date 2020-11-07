"She would make a point of eating garlic or tuna." 6 actors on their worst on-screen kisses.

On-screen kisses are... weird.

They are so perfectly and effortlessly produced that we often find ourselves wishing we were actors ourselves. After all, making out with beautiful humans day in and day out is essentially a dream gig.

But it seems we have to give Hollywood actors some credit after all. Yep, it seems on-screen kisses aren't as romantic as they look on screen.

So, from awkward moments to snotty partners, here are six celebrities on their worst on-screen kisses.

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson in Water for Elephants.

You may expect a show-stopping, mind-blowing kiss from two of the most beautiful celebrities we know.

But Reese Witherspoon claims that her kiss with Robert Pattinson while filming Water for Elephants was not as dreamy as she (or we) may have imagined.

"I’m going to say it’s a little bit of a downer. I was a little disappointed. It wasn’t sexy," she told In Touch magazine.

"Rob possibly had the most hideous, horrible cold of any co-star I’ve ever had to do a love scene with ever in my entire life," she added.

.Yikes. Image: YouTube.

"He was literally snorting and snotting through every second of it – and it was not appealing. I’m talking green, infectious, disgusting. I’m not kidding!"

Pattinson later confirmed her story in an interview with MTV where he explained: "I was doing it when I had a really bad cold, my nose is running all over the place, and it was in one of the additional photography scenes, and Reese had this wig on, and literally, I was wiping my nose on her wig."