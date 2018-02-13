It's official: Here are five of the worst Netflix movies of all time.

You can’t go past a good Netflix movie.

What you can go past is a, erm, pretty damn average one.

Netflix has served us up some bloody great movies lately – When We First Met, Mudbound and The Meyerowitz Stories – just to name a few.

But it also delivered a few underwhelming original movies and a few, well, shockers.

To help you avoid a crappy binge session this weekend, we’ve rounded up some of Netflix’s biggest flops:

Step Sisters

Critic score: 29%

Audience score: 45%

Step Sisters is kind of like if Step Up and Pitch Perfect and Dear White People all got together and had an orgy and then ended up having a very basic movie baby together.

It’s as if Netflix went to their little movie making machine and typed in ‘college-based comedy’, ‘some kind of competitive sport’, and ‘woke pls’ and this is what came out.

In short, it’s a dance movie that tries to send an important message about diversity and inclusion and wokeness etc… but fails.

The good news is it’s so lame, you’ll probably love it. You can read my full review here.

Bright

Critic score: 27%

Audience score: 86%

Bright is, well, a lot of things. It’s a cop fantasy drama set in a dystopian future where Will Smith plays a futuristic version of all the characters he has played in the past.

Yep, he’s a cop who somehow manages to singlehandedly save the day… again.

In this movie he teams up with an orc rookie cop (Joel Edgerton) who is hated by the rest of the police force.

Together they have to protect a magical sword the rest of the world are trying to get their hands on.

Bright is supposedly a story about diversity and inclusion but mostly it’s about shiny swords, orcs and fairies, and Will Smith saving the day.

The Cloverfield Paradox

Critic score: 17%

Audience score: 58%