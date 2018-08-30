rogue

Err, women are sharing their worst first dates and we never want to leave the house again.

Oh.

I don’t… like this.

Women are sharing their worst first dates and holy hell it’s rough out there.

I’d like to wrap myself up in my doona like a burrito and never leave the house again pls.

You see, last week Twitter user @ItsMissBre asked women to share their worst first date experiences.

And the women, they delivered.

Apparently men like to pee in public on dates these days and they also like to commit petty crimes.

Some even bring their mothers along. And some smell like fish ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

Anywho, wrap yourself up in a doona and feast your eyes on these bad boys:

1.

2.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

3.

4.

5.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.

7.

ADVERTISEMENT

8.

9.

10.

ADVERTISEMENT

11.

12.

ADVERTISEMENT

13.

14.

15.

ADVERTISEMENT

16.

17.

ADVERTISEMENT

18.

19.

20.

ADVERTISEMENT

21.

22.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout