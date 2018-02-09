"The night my closest friend suddenly turned into a Davina and tried to kiss my boyfriend."

On Thursday night’s episode of Married at First Sight, the youngest participant of the season, 26-year-old Davina, decided to “flirt” with someone else’s husband at the first official dinner party.

In attendance were 11 couples.

Historically, it’s been a particularly explosive moment in the series, because couples compare their own chemistry with everyone else’s.

Sometimes, couples separate immediately and begin bad-mouthing each other to new friends. But very rarely does someone decide to try and pick up someone else’s (experimental) husband, while sitting beside their own.

Last night, Davina did both. She joked she couldn’t stand her experimental husband, Ryan, from the moment he opened his mouth. She confided that they were like two good friends because they have sex whenever they get drunk enough. She made lewd remarks regarding their sex life, and shared with anyone who would listen that all they did was fight “like cats and dogs”.

The experts rightly commented that Davina’s behaviour was a prime example of how to never behave at a dinner party.

But then, things got much worse.

She developed a crush on Tracey’s experimental husband, Dean. She gave him the nickname ‘Deano’. She winked at him, and admired his large hands, before leaning across the table to touch them. She then announced she had a new crush to fellow participant Carly who said, “You can’t say shit like that”.

That, however, didn’t stop Davina.

Of course, we know this is reality television, and it’s cut to look dramatic and controversial. But for anyone who has been subject to the behaviour of someone a lot like Davina, the scene was particularly confronting.

It reminded me of the time I had been seeing a guy named Jordan for about a month, and he invited me to the pub with a few of his friends.

At the time, I was smitten. He was funny and extremely charismatic. The kind of charismatic you should always be wary of.

So off I went to the pub on a Saturday night, and his friends seemed nice. I was the only girl so I decided I’d invite my friend, Sara, who lived around the corner. She was newly single and I was surrounded by 10 available men.