"Are you serious?" Ryann sat through an awful Bumble date, then got a brutal text message.

Bad dates.

Anyone who’s tried using a dating app to meet someone would have had some doozys.

I’ve had my fair share, and I’ve heard stories from girlfriends that have made me cringe, gasp and cry with laughter.

But I’ve never heard one that has horrified me as much as this tale from a woman in the US, which she revealed in a series of viral tweets.

When Ryann Miller met with her Bumble match Brandon for a drink, he did not make a good first impression.

As her jaw-dropping story below goes: while he tucked in to three beers and a steak dinner, she found him rude and judgmental and was disgusted by how he spoke to the waitress.

This is Brandon, we met for a date at the Huntington Beach pier tonight. pic.twitter.com/1ouc7atrD5 — Ryann (@RyMill1003) September 14, 2018

We decided on a bar on Main Street and sat down for drinks. The whole way to the bar he talked about bad dates he had, so I shared a few as well. When we sat down, he continued to shit all over girls my age and our expectations of men. — Ryann (@RyMill1003) September 14, 2018