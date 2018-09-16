"Are you serious?" Ryann sat through an awful Bumble date, then got a brutal text message.

Bad dates.
Anyone who’s tried using a dating app to meet someone would have had some doozys.
I’ve had my fair share, and I’ve heard stories from girlfriends that have made me cringe, gasp and cry with laughter.
But I’ve never heard one that has horrified me as much as this tale from a woman in the US, which she revealed in a series of viral tweets.
When Ryann Miller met with her Bumble match Brandon for a drink, he did not make a good first impression.
As her jaw-dropping story below goes: while he tucked in to three beers and a steak dinner, she found him rude and judgmental and was disgusted by how he spoke to the waitress.
This is Brandon, we met for a date at the Huntington Beach pier tonight. pic.twitter.com/1ouc7atrD5
— Ryann (@RyMill1003) September 14, 2018
We decided on a bar on Main Street and sat down for drinks. The whole way to the bar he talked about bad dates he had, so I shared a few as well. When we sat down, he continued to shit all over girls my age and our expectations of men.
— Ryann (@RyMill1003) September 14, 2018
Anyway, he was completely rude to our waitress because she didn’t walk over to our table fast enough when he finished his first beer. He threw his menu on the floor like a literal baby and then spoke to her in a disgustingly sarcastic and degrading tone.
— Ryann (@RyMill1003) September 14, 2018
Top Comments
Never go out without the ability to pay for at least your own tab.
Lesson: next time a guy is sending up red flags all over the place, pay attention. He treated the waitress like shit, that’s your cue to get the hell out.
That's true Rush, it's always a good indicator of a persons character.
However, I do find it incredibly weird she did not even check his racist instagram account before the date and only did so afterwards.
Who is this day and age would agree to meet up without some basic social media search first? Just sounds, hmm, to say it politely - unlikely