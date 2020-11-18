Oh, how I used to delight in giving Christmas presents to my nephews, specifically chosen to annoy my sister.

Really, an annoying gift for the kids was a gift for me too, because of her reaction.

One year it was a recorder (when the receiver was three, and had no hope of playing it tunefully). Another year, a whistle. The next, a harmonica.

If I had wanted to be nice to her, I would have bought a toy doctor’s set so she could lie down while her kid examined her. But then, what kind of sister would I have been?

In the past, friends and family have been much better to me and my son, Winston, than I was to my sister; he’s been given some great stuff.

The fact of the matter is that the gift you give someone’s child is a measure of you as a person and the strength of your friendship, in the parent’s eyes.

So, unless you’ve been wronged in some way and you’re into revenge-gifting, using the children of your frenemies as scapegoats, what should you avoid handing over?

Fugly clothes.

This one is ensured to drive your friend nuts, because there’s an unspoken expectation that at some stage, you’ll need to see that child in those clothes. Which is both emotional and physical labour for their parent, the degree to which depends entirely on the level of fugliness.

The same applies to tops with inappropriate slogans on them…you know, like the ones which sexualise Santa ‘as a joke’. In my humble opinion, stick to The Wiggles, even if they’re teenagers.

Weird novelty gifts (like Donald Trump toilet paper).

This present seemed great in theory…until Winston began to insist we use it in the bathroom. I could not bring myself to do it. I did use it to blow my nose sometimes, though.