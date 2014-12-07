The worst Christmas presents our team has received.

Lesson: Nobody wants these gifts on their Christmas list.

I’ve started thinking about the best and worst Christmas gifts I’ve ever received.

Now we all know that Christmas is about giving, and any gift is nice to receive of course.

But let’s be honest, we’ve all had some stinkers.

You know, the kind where the person sits looking at you, waiting in anticipation to see the excitement on your face. You muster up your best “uuaaahhhhhhhh…. I love it!” and later ponder what the F they were thinking in buying you a prawn peeler when you’re allergic to seafood.

I’ll go first.

One year, my aunt and uncle gave me a box of g-strings. Which I actually did like, they were gorgeous.

The thing is however, that at our Christmas’ we all sit around and open presents one by one, while the rest of the family watches anticipating your response.

My aunt also films the entire thing for historical documentation.

So there I am, my turn to unwrap, and my uncle shouts, "Don't take too thong about it" killing himself with laughter.

I then had to pull each lacy g-banger out of the box and hold it up to my mum, dad, brother and extended family while people took happy snaps for the archives.

Another year, my aunt (a different one) gave both of my uncles a cookie.

Just the one.

They gave her platinum tickets to Elton John.