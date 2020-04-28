Search
We've just rediscovered the world's worst celebrity wax museum and we don't want... it.

At some point during your childhood, there’s a good chance your parents probably dragged you to a celebrity wax museum. You know those giant darkly-light rooms full of people’s bodies made entirely out of…wax. But they weren’t just ordinary people, these were scarily accurate life-size statues of famous people… because that somehow made the whole thing ok. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Well, if you’ve managed to suppress that childhood memory then think again, because we have stumbled upon a collection of wax figures so disturbing that it’s known around the world as the worst celebrity wax museum.

Yep, we’re talking about Louis Tussauds House of Wax in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Before its closure in 2013, thousands of people would visit the museum because the figures were so horrendous, and they looked absolutely nothing like the celebrities they were supposed to represent.

This world-renowned museum house of horrors was full of the most nightmare-inducing celebrity statutes, from Prince William to Michael Jackson.

Alas, the entire collection was bought by an overseas buyer after the owners, Jane and Peter Hayes, closed the attraction seven years ago.

But luckily, photos of the wax figures are still floating around in the dark recesses of the internet to disturb us eternally.

So without further ado, here are 15 of the most horrifying atrocities to come out of the world’s worst celebrity wax museum.

Behold.

Prince William

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.
Victoria Beckham

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

David Beckham

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.
Prince Charles

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

The Beatles

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.
Michael Jackson

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Sarah Ferguson

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Rowan Atkinson

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Sean Connery

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Boy George

Image: Albanpix.

Benito Mussolini

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Adolf Hitler

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Elvis Presley

worst celebrity wax figures
Image: Albanpix.

Feature Image: Albanpix.

